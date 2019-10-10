LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana football team has unveiled a new look ahead of Saturday's game against Rutgers.
The Hoosiers will wear new "Bicentennial Uniforms," which pay homage to IU's past with designs that celebrate the school's 200th birthday.
The uniforms feature a candy stripe graphic throughout, including striped gloves. As a nod to the 150th anniversary of college football, a custom 150 patch is sewn onto each jersey.
Blending the past with the present. ⚪️🔴— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 10, 2019
The new uniforms will debut when Indiana (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) takes on the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-3) at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
