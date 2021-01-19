LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County School Board passed a plan Tuesday night that will spark the return of sports in Louisville's public schools.
By a 5-2 vote, the board set practices to resume district-wide Wednesday, and competitions can begin Feb. 1.
The KHSAA voted to allow schools to begin winter sports practices on Dec. 14, but JCPS chose to not follow the association's decision, citing COVID-19 concerns. Starting competitions Feb. 1 gives JCPS basketball and wrestling teams a six-week regular season before KHSAA postseason play begins March 15. Bowling teams would have a five-week regular season, while swim and dive teams would have a nine-week slate. For more information, visit the KHSAA's official website.
This story may be updated.
