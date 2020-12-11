LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Once again breaking with a decision made by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association, Jefferson County Public Schools informed parents in a letter on Friday that public schools in the county will not begin winter sports practice next week.
Citing the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the high incidence rate, JCPS in the letter to families says, "we have determined JCPS winter sports teams will not begin practicing on Monday. There will not be any conditioning over the next three weeks. We will have discussions with our board members, review the data, and update you after January 1st, on a possible return to practice and a start to competition."
JCPS director of athletics Jerry Wyman raised concerns about a December re-start in Thursday's board of control meeting, but the board still voted 14-3 to begin winter sports on Monday.
"I just don't want us to jump the gun and do something that's irresponsible," said Wyman. "I can't support the motion that we start official practice on the 14th with the status of what the state is in right now. All due respect to legislative leadership, I think it's a bad decision."
Mercy Academy Athletic Director Mark Evans also spoke in favor of pushing things back.
"We've talked on and on and on about some of the surges after holidays and I think it's irresponsible for us to try to start January 1 and start practices right away," said Evans. "I just don't think that's a good move."
JCPS found itself in a similar position in September, when the KHSAA voted to start football and other fall sports earlier than JCPS thought was appropriate. Public schools in Jefferson County wound up delaying the start of football.
The JCPS ruling applies only to public schools in the county. Private schools can proceed as they wish.
"The health and safety of everyone within our JCPS community -- students, staff, and their families -- is, and will continue to be our top priority," the JCPS letter reads. "We understand the value athletics adds to your child's life. But we want to make sure we conduct our winter sports season safely and in the best interests of everyone within our JCPS community."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.