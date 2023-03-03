LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is updating the schedule for the Regional Basketball Tournament at Valley High School.
Games were canceled Friday because of the closing of schools for the expected severe weather.
All Friday games (Boys 7th Region semifinals) postponed to Sunday afternoon.
- Manual vs. Trinity: 2:30 p.m.
- Male vs. Ballard - 4 p.m.
Saturday's schedule will not change.
The Boys 6th Region Final will move to Monday at 7 p.m. (currently scheduled for Tuesday). And the Boys 7th Region Final will move to Tuesday at 7 p.m. (currently scheduled for Monday).
