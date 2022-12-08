Jeff Brohm introduced as Louisville's new head football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Association board approved the hiring Thursday of Jeff Brohm as new head football coach, handing the former Cardinals player and assistant a six-year contract up to $6 million annually plus performance incentives.
Brohm spent a busy day in his hometown, meeting with friends and other U of L coaches at the Cardinals' NCAA women's volleyball match against Baylor at the KFC Yum! Center before heading downtown for a news conference at Cardinal Stadium.
1 of 46
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don't appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022, shortly before the expected announcement that he will be U of L's new men's football coach. (Image by: Eric Crawford / WDRB)
IMAGES | Jeff Brohm comes back home, introduced as Louisville's head football coach
1 of 46
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Louisville Fans
Fans packed into Cardinal Stadium as Jeff Brohm is introduced was the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Louisville Fans
Fans packed into Cardinal Stadium as Jeff Brohm was introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jeff Brohm Introduced
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm's Introductory News Conference
A crowd of media, fans and friends await Jeff Brohm's introductory news conference Thursday at the Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm's Introductory News Conference
A crowd of media, fans and friends await Jeff Brohm's introductory news conference Thursday at the Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm Graphic
A TV graphic announces Jeff Brohm as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm Graphic
A TV graphic announces Jeff Brohm as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm celebrates a win as starting quarterback for the University of Louisville. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm surveys the field as quarterback at Louisville. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff and Brian Brohm
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff and Brian Brohm
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback. (WDRB Photo)
Brohm Family
Jeff Brohm and his family are introduced at a news conference at Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
University of Louisville Athletic Association
The University of Louisville Athletic Association board votes to approve Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals' next head football coach. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm speaks with his quarterback in 2002 as head coach of the Louisville Fire of the AF2.
Brohm Family
Jeff Brohm, right, pictured with his family in Louisville.
Brohm family
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Jeff Brohm
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm spoke to more than 100 members of the Flaget High School alumni association Wednesday afternoon. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm pictured when he was an assistant coach at the University of Illinois in 2010-11.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm when he was an assistant coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2012.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm when he was introduced as head coach at Western Kentucky University in 2014.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm addresses his team before a game in 2015 against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm enjoys a walk through campus on the way to a game as head coach of Western Kentucky University
Jeff Brohm
FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, center, calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during the second half of a 2018 game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
AP PHOTO/DARRON CUMMINGS
Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm
Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don't appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm will begin his sixth season at Purdue when the Boilermakers host Penn State on Sept. 1. Big Ten photo.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm roams the sidelines as head coach of Purdue University
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022, shortly before the expected announcement that he will be U of L's new men's football coach. (Image by: Eric Crawford / WDRB)
"My family and I are honored to return home to the University of Louisville, a place we love, which has been so influential in shaping me as a player, a coach and a man," Brohm said in a news release Thursday. "I am extremely grateful and humbled that Dr. Gonzalez, Dr. Schatzel, Josh Heird and the ULAA Board believe that I am the right person to lead this football program. I promise relentless energy, effort, and hard work every single day on behalf of all our coaches, staff and student-athletes. Our goal is to compete for championships while also developing our student-athletes into true leaders on and off the field. These young men will make our university, our community, and our fan base proud to be Louisville Cardinals. This city means a great deal to me and my family. Louisville is who we are. Thank you all for welcoming us back home."
Brohm is a graduate of Trinity High school and U of L, starring at quarterback at both places.He came to Louisville football in 1989 — turning down Notre Dame, Ohio State and others — and waited his turn as a backup to Browning Nagle as the Cards finally started delivering on Howard Schnellenberger's bluster by going 10-1-1 and beating Alabama, 34-7, to put an exclamation point on the 1990 season.
He persevered through a rebuild, breaking an ankle against Tennessee two games into a 2-9 season in 1991 and winning only five of 11 games the following year.
Brohm stayed at Louisville through his fifth season, leading the Cards to nine victories in a dozen games, including victories over No. 23 Arizona State, Texas, Pittsburgh and Michigan State.
Jeff Brohm is officially the new head football coach for the University of Louisville. Brohm spent the last six years as head coach at Purdue.…
As a head coach, he spent three years at Western Kentucky University — going 30-10 with a bowl win in every year — before jumping to Purdue University in 2017. His last two Boilermakers teams finished 6-3 in Big Ten play. His 2022 team won the Big Ten West title, a first for a program competing in a division typically dominated by Wisconsin and Iowa.
His last two teams won 69.2% (2021) and 61.5% (2022) of their games. The last time Purdue won at least 60% of its games in consecutive seasons was 1997 and 1998.
Brohm's career coaching record, to date, is 66-44.
"We're excited to welcome Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his family home to the University of Louisville," Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a news release Thursday. "The Brohms are synonymous with Louisville, and Jeff has made a lasting impact on our city as a high school star, college quarterback, professional athlete and coach. But beyond his ties to the city, what excites me most about Jeff is that he's had success at the highest level of college football. To put it simply, Jeff is a proven winner. Along the way, he's done it with an exciting brand of football that remains innovative and entertaining, and he's done it by making the right decisions with the best interest of his student-athletes at the forefront. I knew we needed to identify a tremendous leader for our program who understood the history of Louisville Football, and who would be committed long-term to this school and this community. There's not another coach in America who checks those boxes like Jeff Brohm."