JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's a new season, but at Jeffersonville High School, some of the same, old problems are plaguing the football program.
The school announced Monday morning that its health and safety protocols have prompted it to to cancel a scrimmage scheduled for Friday against Whiteland and the season-opening football game scheduled for next week against Bell County (Ky.)
Neither event will be made up. While district policy prohibits the school from discussing specific health issues impacting students, the cancellations and quarantine policy are consistent with the district's required action for COVID-19 cases.
The school said all the affected players are currently under quarantine, per Great Clark County Schools healthy and safety protocols. Those players will then need 10 practices without a positive COVID-19 test to be eligible to play for the Red Devils.
"It’s a situation that’s ever-changing," Jeffersonville Athletics Director Matt Barker said. "We’re following Greater Clark County Schools policy. With so many players under quarantine, playing the scrimmage would be impossible. Until players have 10 practices, they can’t compete in any school-sanctioned sporting event, so we were forced to cancel the season opener against Bell County, too. We’re disappointed for our football players and fans, but athlete safety is our No. 1 priority.”
The Red Devils now are scheduled to open their varsity football season on Friday, Aug. 27, at home against Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour.
As Friday morning, all other Jeffersonville athletic events are expected to take place as scheduled.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.