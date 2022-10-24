LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants to give a Wildcat fan and his family an experience of a lifetime.
Calipari tweeted a photo of a Wildcat fan and his son who were attending a scrimmage in Pikeville on Oct. 22.
My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home.From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/a5BJXUnK2v— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022
"My family's American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Calipari said. "From what I've been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don't know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"
Michael McGuire works at Alliance Coal, according to his Facebook page.
Kentucky held an intra-squad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. More than 7,000 people attended the scrimmage that raised $162,450 for victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding.
We love you, Kentucky 💙Before the Blue-White Game last night, we visited Jenny Wiley State Resort Park with @UPIKEBasketball to hand out winter clothes to those affected by the floods and were displaced from their homes. pic.twitter.com/fzfFIgEmrc— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 23, 2022
Prior to the scrimmage, players and coaches with the team distributed hoodies, sweatshirts and other winter clothes at Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County.
Before the scrimmage started, Calipari told the crowd his program would continue to support the victims of flooding.
When we come together, there is nothing like the impact of Kentucky Basketball.So proud of our players, who wanted to bring the Blue-White to eastern Kentucky and have driven our relief efforts. Thank you all for an unbelievable night!Now we just need to play defense!! LOL pic.twitter.com/gSR0CMmA4A— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 23, 2022
"We will never forget about you," Calipari said. "This program will always be here to lift the Commonwealth. This is your program."
Kentucky players wore warm-up shirts that said "Appalachia" Men's Basketball on the front and 606 on the back to honor the region.
Kentucky raised more than $2 million for Eastern Kentucky flood relief with an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena in August, according to University of Kentucky Athletics.
Calipari led Kentucky as its head coach for the last 13 seasons. In Calipari's tenure, Kentucky has won a national championship and reached four Final Fours.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.