LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Johnson says his first goal as a Louisville Cardinal was to beat Kentucky.
"As a hometown kid, it's a huge thing to do that. To just have that pride along with the city of Louisville, to say that I was part of one of those teams that did it," Johnson said.
The Trinity graduate was able to do that this season in Louisville's 62-59 win over UK and share MVP honors with teammate Carlik Jones.
Johnson declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week and says he will hire an agent in the next couple of days. Johnson says he really started looking into the next step once his sophomore season was finished in March.
"It was a long process for me that I've been dealing with…I finally got to dive into it after the season was over," Johnson said. "Once I got my feedback (from the NBA), that's when I knew 100 percent what I wanted to do."
Johnson says the NBA gave him a floor-to-ceiling evaluation. The floor being that he would at least get drafted. The ceiling being that he would go in the first round.
"I was kind of up in the air about it, but once I got that feedback, I kind of thought that it was time for me (to leave)."
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged more than 12 points, three assists and nearly six rebounds per game last season.
The latest mock draft from USA Today has Johnson going 32nd overall. NBADraft.net has Johnson going 51st overall.
The NBA Draft is set for July 29th.
