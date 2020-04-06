LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville junior Jordan Nwora is officially headed to the NBA.
In a social media post Monday, Nwora announced he's foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for this summer's NBA Draft.
L1C4🖤 pic.twitter.com/jFgWvmXJ17— Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) April 6, 2020
"Louisville has been my home for three years and will always be a part of me," Nwora said.
Nwora averaged 18 points and nearly eight rebounds per game for the Cardinals this season. He was named a third-team all-American by the Associated Press Friday, signaling he was one of the Top 15 players in the nation.
