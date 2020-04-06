LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville junior Jordan Nwora is officially headed to the NBA.

In a social media post Monday, Nwora announced he's foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for this summer's NBA Draft.

"Louisville has been my home for three years and will always be a part of me," Nwora said.

Nwora averaged 18 points and nearly eight rebounds per game for the Cardinals this season. He was named a third-team all-American by the Associated Press Friday, signaling he was one of the Top 15 players in the nation.

