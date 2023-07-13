LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky men's basketball clobbered Canada 93-69 on Thursday night to secure a spot in the gold medal game of the GLOBL Jam event in Toronto.
Antonio Reeves dropped a game-high 23 points, but some of UK's highly-touted freshmen stuffed the stat sheet. Reed Sheppard posted 14 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds. Justin Edwards racked up 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Rob Dillingham had nine assists and just one turnover in just about 19 minutes.
OH MY REED! Sheppard blocks the three and takes all the way for the dunk!12 PTS, 3 STL, 2 3PT 😼 pic.twitter.com/UvifAXUIGG— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 14, 2023
Kentucky started the game hot, going 8-for-9 from the field after back-to-back 3-pointers from Sheppard and Reeves. The Wildcats took the early lead and never really looked back, shooting 48% from the field for the game while forcing 21 Canadian turnovers and getting 12 steals.
REED! Steal and the dunk 💥 pic.twitter.com/hUpmnQhLtQ— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 14, 2023
UK will next play Africa on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Sunday will have the gold and bronze medal games for both the men's and women's tournaments.
