Antonio Reeves

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves attempts a floater against Canada on July 13, 2023 at the GLOBL Jam event in Toronto. Photo courtesy: UK athletics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky men's basketball clobbered Canada 93-69 on Thursday night to secure a spot in the gold medal game of the GLOBL Jam event in Toronto.

Antonio Reeves dropped a game-high 23 points, but some of UK's highly-touted freshmen stuffed the stat sheet. Reed Sheppard posted 14 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds. Justin Edwards racked up 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Rob Dillingham had nine assists and just one turnover in just about 19 minutes.

Kentucky started the game hot, going 8-for-9 from the field after back-to-back 3-pointers from Sheppard and Reeves. The Wildcats took the early lead and never really looked back, shooting 48% from the field for the game while forcing 21 Canadian turnovers and getting 12 steals.

UK will next play Africa on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Sunday will have the gold and bronze medal games for both the men's and women's tournaments.

