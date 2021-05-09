LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert told reporters this morning that Medina Spirit, who won the May 1 Kentucky Derby, had a post-race sample test positive for a banned substance.
If a second test comes back positive, the colt could be disqualified. The drug in question, Baffert said, is betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that Baffert says his barn does not use.
Baffert said he got the news from Kentucky stewards on Friday, and said “it was the biggest punch in the gut, for something I didn’t do. It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse.”
Medina Spirit breezed on the Churchill Downs track this morning, and Baffert said he still plans to enter the colt in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.
”It is a complete injustice and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” Baffert said.
Baffert had two high-profile horses test positive a year ago, but had suspensions and sanctions in Arkansas dropped after a court challenge. His 2018 Triple Crown winner was alleged to have had a positive test for a banned substance, but the state of California did not find Baffert at fault.
A disqualification of Medina Spirit would be just the second substance-related DQ of a winner in Derby history, but the second overall disqualification in three years.
