LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the Wildcats' 2019 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during the team's 38-17 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.
The injury will require surgery, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced Sunday in a news release.
"I'm very sorry about Terry's injury," Stoops said in the news release. "He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered."
During the final minutes of the third quarter, Wilson collapsed with an injury after being tackled from behind by EMU defensive lineman Turan Rush, who was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on the play. The QB remained down on the turf for several minutes as trainers tended to him and strapped a brace around his left thigh to mid-calf. He waved to fans as he was taken off the field in a golf cart and underwent an MRI on Sunday.
Wilson’s replacement, Sawyer Smith, entered the game and proceeded to throw a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first throw as a Wildcat. The grad transfer from Troy completed five of his nine passes and finished the game with 76 yards.
"I came here to be the backup quarterback," Smith said after the game, referencing Wilson's injury. "You never want something like this happen."
The Wildcats host the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. Saturday.
