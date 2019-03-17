Bellarmine takes out Findlay in the Midwest Region semi-finals

Scott Davenport and the Knights are one win away from a trip to the Elite Eight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine vanquished the team that ended its season a year ago by pulling away from the University of Findlay 74-59 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region semi-final Sunday in Romeoville, Illinois. 

The Knights had a three-point lead at halftime, 38-35.  They fell behind 44-40 then went on a 10-0 run to seize the lead for good midway through the second half.  Senior All-American Adam Eberhard paced all scorers with 30 on 12-of-17 shooting. C.J. Fleming made all three of his field goal attempts, all from three-point range and scored 13 points off the bench. 

Bellarmine shot 59.5% from the field and held Findlay to just 35% shooting. Ben Weyer had 9 points and 9 rebounds and Chivarsky Corbett added 9 points and 7 boards for the Knights.  

Bellarmine plays for a berth in the Elite Eight Tuesday night against fellow GLVC member Southern Indiana.  The Screaming Eagles scored at the buzzer to beat Lewis 62-61 Sunday night.  Bellarmine split a pair of games with USI during the regular season.  

