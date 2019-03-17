LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine vanquished the team that ended its season a year ago by pulling away from the University of Findlay 74-59 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region semi-final Sunday in Romeoville, Illinois.
The Knights had a three-point lead at halftime, 38-35. They fell behind 44-40 then went on a 10-0 run to seize the lead for good midway through the second half. Senior All-American Adam Eberhard paced all scorers with 30 on 12-of-17 shooting. C.J. Fleming made all three of his field goal attempts, all from three-point range and scored 13 points off the bench.
Bellarmine shot 59.5% from the field and held Findlay to just 35% shooting. Ben Weyer had 9 points and 9 rebounds and Chivarsky Corbett added 9 points and 7 boards for the Knights.
Bellarmine plays for a berth in the Elite Eight Tuesday night against fellow GLVC member Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles scored at the buzzer to beat Lewis 62-61 Sunday night. Bellarmine split a pair of games with USI during the regular season.