LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a reason Bellarmine has been no worse than ninth in the country in shooting in the last decade.
The Knights are well-coached and have good shooters plus unselfishness, ball movement and player movement have a tendency to lead to easy baskets. Thursday night's 81-59 win over Drury was an offensive clinic for much of the night. Bellarmine made 13 of its first 18 shots from the field. Twelve of them were lay-ups and the other was a dunk.
The No. 1 Knights still only led by four at halftime and by two midway through the second half thanks to some strong outside shooting from the visitors. An 18-2 run put the Panthers away. Bellarmine came into the game leading the nation at 55 percent field goal shooting, the fifth time this decade they've led the country. They upped that figure making 31 of 49 Thursday for 63 percent.
Senior All-American Adam Eberhard led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. Chivarsky Corbett hit five of six shots for 11 points and seven rebounds. Alex Cook came off the bench and made 6-of-8 for 17 points to go with 10 boards (including the one dunk). Ben Weyer also scored 17.
It was win No. 66 in a row at home for Bellarmine (17-0, 7-0). They try to add another Saturday when they host Missouri S&T at 3:15 pm.
