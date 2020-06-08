SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dayvion McKnight and Marcellus Vail can always say they went out as winners, although that's little consolation to losing a shot at a state title.
"That last month we were clicking very good and playing good as a team," said McKnight.
"Yeah, that was definitely our best basketball toward the end which is when you need it," added Vail. "What ifs, that's all it is."
The senior guards led Collins High School to an 8th region title over Oldham County on March 10, then didn't play again.
The Boys Sweet 16 was postponed on March 18, the day before the Titans were scheduled to play Male in the opening round, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was officially canceled about a month later.
The boys held out hope that a tournament might happen, but that waned as time went on.
"We had hope at first, but as it kept going and kept getting worse, hope got down," McKnight said.
"We thought we were gonna get to play," said Vail. "Then more stuff kept happening and happening and we were just like 'it's not gonna happen.'"
"We're seniors so we wanted to make that run and try to get a ring of course," Vail continued. "But it just sucked because we won't all get to play together again."
McKnight agreed.
"We didn't want it to end like that. We wanted to go down as least losing than just canceling everything."
McKnight at Vail have been close for quite a while. They've played on the same basketball teams since the fifth grade. Having each other to lean on has helped during what has been a tumultuous few months.
"We've always pushed each other," said Vail.
"It's always been easy keeping each other accountable," added McKnight.
They also realized they are fortunate to have more basketball in their future. They've been pushing each other through workouts either by themselves or in small groups to get ready for college basketball. Vail at Samford University in Birmingham. McKnight at WKU. Both are scheduled to report in early July.
What do they think they'll take away from these last few months?
"Crazy things happen all the time and you never know what's gonna happen," said Vail.
"Play every game like it's your last because maybe it is," McKnight said.
Vail nodded.
"Might be, might be."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.