LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Devonte Green starts feeling it, Archie Miller kind of steps back and lets him go.
"Obviously, Devonte Green was special tonight," Miller said. "There wasn't a whole lot of coaching that went into anything he did, as usual. When he's good, he's good on his own."
Green hit 10-of-15 shots and 5-of-7 from deep in a career-high 30-point night as Indiana passed its first big test of the season, beating 17th-ranked Florida State, 80-64, Tuesday night in Bloomington.
"I think every player feels a hot hand," Green said. "It's just something you feel. I can't explain it. It's just a feel thing. Shots were dropping tonight, so I guess I just had the hot hand."
When asked about what he thinks when Green is shooting well, freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis said, "green light, every time."
With Green, it's often been about taking the good with the bad.
"He made some plays tonight that I was just like, wow. Obviously, you get taken a back by it," Miller said of his senior guard. "But there were also some plays that he made that you would like to have back. He's got to be able to secure that ball for us in that type of game a little bit better where it's just can't turn it over a few times. But that's the type of kind of guy he is. To be honest with you, those are the games he relishes, are those things when he can have the ball in his hands and make those kind of shots."
Green hit three straight long balls to key a 10-2 run late in the first half as Indiana took a 41-30 lead into the locker room. The Seminoles were within three midway through the second half when the Hoosiers pulled away for good with a 13-2 run.
Jackson-Davis had 15 points and eight rebounds, and junior Justin Smith contributed 14 points, five rebounds and some veteran leadership.
"I thought Justin Smith — I told him this after the game — I think he played the best college game of his career regardless of any numbers that he had," Miller said. "I don't even know what he had. I just thought he was a real calming force for us. I thought he was a calming guy in huddles and timeouts. And he was a leader tonight out there and that was great to see as well."
At 9-0, Indiana is off to its best start since the 2012-13 season. It was the Hoosiers third straight win over a ranked opponent going back to last season.
Indiana opens Big Ten play Saturday at Wisconsin.
