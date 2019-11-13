LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like so many of his other wins at Bellarmine, Scott Davenport watched his team take apart an opponent with offensive efficiency and tenacious team defense. This time to the tune of 90-51 over Kentucky Wesleyan Wednesday night at Knights Hall. Win number 347 for Davenport, passing Joe Reibel for the top spot on the all-time win list at the school.
"I said to the players, 'It never has, it never should be and it never will be about me,'" Davenport said. "Think about how many players, student managers, assistant coaches, and fans it took to get here. When I took the job, I said it's going to take everybody, it's taken everybody--and we're not done yet.
"It's such a gratifying accomplishment," Davenport continued about the career wins record, "because I grew up in an era when you had more respect for teachers, coaches-people of that level-than anybody. And Joe Reibel...he was an iconic figure. I knew how great he was and how much he loved Bellarmine, and I think that's where it all starts."
The Knights raced out to a 26-3 lead on the Panthers, making 11 of their first 14 shots. Senior Ben Weyer did much of the damage, hitting five of six from deep and scoring 17 of his 19 points in the first half. The lead was 49-25 at the break and Kentucky Wesleyan never got closer than 22 in the second half.
The final 39-point margin was the largest in the 106-game history between the two schools.
Senior Alex Cook added 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Sophomore Dylan Penn was also extremely efficient, making 7-of-8 shots for 14 points. He also had five assists and no turnovers.
Bellarmine (3-0) is back in action on Wednesday November 20 when they travel to Lindenwood.