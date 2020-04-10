LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA gives out its Inspiration Award to coaches or players "who used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome life-altering situations, and most importantly, are role models giving hope and inspiration to others."
Eastern High School and Ball State University graduate Trey Moses was the 2020 recipient.
"A lot of people look at us like superheroes," Moses said. "We're people too."
Moses has used his platform as an athlete since his freshman year at Ball State to speak about his struggles with depression and mental health. It became even more of a mission for the 2019 graduate after his sophomore season when his teammate and best friend Zach Hollywood committed suicide. Rather than retreating, it has made Moses even stronger.
"When Zach died, it gave me even more of a platform with people reaching out," Moses said. "I feel like I have two mental health stories, and by putting them together, I can impact so many people."
He has been doing just that.
The 6-foot-9-inch Moses has always had a giving heart. He's been a mentor and helped those with mental or physical disabilities. He's done a mission trip to New Zealand and has shared his story through public speaking opportunities, like to the 3,000 in attendance when he received the NCAA Inspiration award in January in California.
"To get recognized for being an inspiration means a lot, because I do want to inspire people," Moses said. "I want to inspire change in the world. My goal is to save one person's life, and I feel like over the course of four years, I've been able to do that. It's a good feeling knowing that you're making a difference."
Moses is back home for now, waiting to return to Melbourne, Australia, to play professional basketball there. He had barely met his new teammates when the league was shut down due to the coronavirus in early March.
He feels like he's doing pretty well mentally right now, able to cope better when things come up. When basketball is done, he plans on being a pre-school teacher while always continuing to inspire and help others.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.