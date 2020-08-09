LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Nick Bennett was in Phoenix scrolling on Twitter back in March when he saw cancellation after cancellation of sporting events. He was sure his spring training was about to end as well. The 2019 Milwaukee Brewers draft pick then got the text.
“They texted us and said ‘five guys at a time come in, get your stuff and go back to the hotel,” Bennett said.
That was the end of spring training and what Bennett thought was the end of his opportunity to pitch in 2020.
The former University of Louisville pitcher found a respite just down the road from his home near Cincinnati. The rebranded independent Florence Y’alls started a series with the Lexington Legends after the minor league season was shutdown.
“My agent contacted me and asked if I wanted to pitch and I was like ‘well, absolutely.’ Taking a full year off can really hurt you on the mound.”
Bennett became the first pitcher for the Y’alls in the series opener. He threw the first pitch, but…
“I did throw the first pitch for the Florence Y’alls. Then shortly after, on the second pitch, my former teammate with the Louisville Cardinals happened to hit a home run off me. Shout out Devin Hairston.”
Bennett hopes to take the mound until the series ends in mid-September, then head to Seattle for training and evaluations, then hopefully head back to spring training in 2021. For now, he’s happy just to have the opportunity to play.
“I’m very blessed and I wake up every day very excited to know that I’m back playing baseball and get to pitch on a mound once a week again.”
