LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Flavien Prat guided Country House to an eventual 2019 Kentucky Derby win (when first place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified), but instead of arriving in Louisville this week in hopes of getting back in the Winners Circle, he’s heading to Oaklawn Park, where the Arkansas Derby is set to go on without spectators in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been training pretty hard because I’m riding this weekend and it will kind of motivate me but before that, it was not easy,” Prat said after a long layoff when racing was shut down at Santa Anita, where he was riding.
This year’s Arkansas Derby will be split into two races. Prat will have mounts in both.
Jockey Corey Lanerie is also riding in one of the Arkansas Derby races. He’s been riding at Oaklawn since the startup of racing at an empty track.
“They always have a lot of fans and the fans love the racing there, so it’s a bit quiet. Not eerie feeling, just different,” Lanerie said.
The Louisville-based jockey believes there could be a similar scenario in September at Churchill Downs.
“Right now, I don’t think there will be fans there. So that would be really, really weird, especially for the Kentucky Derby. Hopefully all of this is kind of broken up and the economy is opened back up but I don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
The change from May to September could have quite the effect on the field. Both jockeys say it’s a mixed bag when you delay a race like the Derby.
“Just from January to May, (horses) can change a lot, so you can imagine from May until September how much they can change. It’s going to be a different race,” Prat said.
“It gives some people maybe more time with the three-year-olds. Some of them may mature later than others so it may actually benefit some of them,” said Lanerie.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.