LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC won its first match against Indy Eleven this season with a 2-0 victory on Sept. 18.
While possession for the match was nearly even, LouCity outshot Indy Eleven 10-5. Antoine Hoppenot and Cameron Lancaster each scored for LouCity (14-5-5).
In the 13th minute, LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard made a diving save following a kick off the left foot of Gordon Wild directed toward the left corner of the net.
LouCity countered to score the match's first goal. Hoppenot led a transition attack on a through ball from Jorge Gonzalez, scoring in the 41st minute.
This feels right, @AntoineHoppenot. 😈 pic.twitter.com/flUK3dZ56l— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) September 18, 2021
"I thought he [Hoppenot] was fantastic on both sides of the ball," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said.
Hubbard made another save early in the second half on a shot from Gershon Koffie outside the box.
The visitors at Carroll Stadium added their second goal in the 69th minute as Lancaster scored on an assist from Hoppenot. With two defenders crowding him, Lancaster jumped to head in the pass from Hoppenot into the back of the net.
LouCity continues its stretch of five consecutive road matches, playing Memphis 901 FC on Sept. 25.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.