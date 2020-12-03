LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine days into the college basketball season, the University of Louisville has discovered the challenge of making and then executing a schedule — even while attempting to create a “bubble” environment in a downtown hotel.
The Cards were able to play — and win — the first of five games they were scheduled to play in the Wade Houston Classic, while living in the Galt House and walking to the KFC Yum! Center.
But Louisville’s fifth game against North Carolina-Greensboro, set for Friday was scratched for the same reason that games have been canceled or postponed around the country — a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
Louisville is scheduled to play at Wisconsin Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, though U of L says no determination on that game has been made yet.
This is what Louisville announced in a statement Thursday night:
"The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program, UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Thursday. As a result, the Cardinals’ scheduled Friday (Dec. 4) game against UNC Greensboro has been cancelled."
The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
The positive test result was detected during the team’s Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.
“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said Tyra."
Of the 16 games announced in the revised field for the Wade Houston Classic, 11 were played.
