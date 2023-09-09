Louisville City drops a 2-1 decision at Tampa Bay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tampa Bay Rowdies got a pair of goals from forward Cal Jennings to take down Louisville City 2-1 at Al Lang Stadium Saturday night.
Jennings tallied once in each half, with his second goal coming about fifteen minutes after a brilliant individual effort from Wilson Harris got City even less than thirty seconds into the second half.
"It was two good teams tonight," said coach Danny Cruz. "There's times I've walked away — I've come into this press conference and been fuming about lack of work rate or lack of mentality." That wasn't the case Saturday, with Cruz adding, "But we now have to learn from this game."
City is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table with 43 points. The Rowdies, whom Lou City beat in the Conference final a year ago are in second place with 53 points.
"The biggest thing for me was, a lot of times this club — this team — has prided itself on critical moments in the final third and defensive third," said defender Sean Totsch. "I think tonight, (Tampa Bay) just did a little more as far as those critical moments, whether it was getting on the end of a cross, finishing a chance or getting back and making a block."
The clubs meet again at Lynn Family Stadium October 14th in the regular season finale.
Louisville City has its lone home match of September next Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC.
