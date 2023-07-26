LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is hoping for a record-breaking attendance Saturday when the boys in purple take on Indy Eleven at Lynn Family Stadium.
LouCity defender Sean Totsch joined vice president of communications Jonathan Lintner on WDRB Mornings Wednesday for a preview of "Fill the Fam."
Totsch, who recently played in his 200th game for LouCity, has had quite a journey himself.
"You never really think about the long-term and how long you're going to be able to play for one team, but I'm very fortunate to play that many games with the team," Totsch said. "And hopefully many more."
This season, the team is not at the top of the USL East standings as fans may have become accustomed, but fans' expectations remain high.
"I don't think anyone has as high expectations as we have for ourselves," Totsch said. "We're constantly holding ourselves accountable to those standards that we have, and what everyone expects of us."
The team hopes to "Fill the Fam" (Lynn Family Stadium) to capacity this Saturday. About 12,00 tickets have been sold so far. Last year's record was record of 14,673. The stadium seats about 15,000.
Totsch said there's definitely a home team advantage when the crowds show up.
"It's tough to play in for other teams," Totsch said. "So that's a big thin. It's almost a competitive advantage because it gets us fired up, especially when it's going toward us and we have a good play and you hear that roar over the stadium. And the other team feels like, 'Oh my gosh, here we go.'"
Saturday's match starts at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a postgame fireworks show.
Jonathan Lintner, vice president of communications for the club, said there will be plenty of promotions and giveaways, so fans may want to arrive early.
"We try to pack it with promotions because we know it's going to be a big night," Lintner said. "... You can get there as early as 10 a.m. Our tailgating lot is open."
The Fan Zone opens at 6:30 p.m. There will be a team-branded flag giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, and the first 2,500 fans will receive free posters.
There's also a pregame $2 beer happy hour, live music, food trucks, lawn games, inflatables, and a mini-pitch so kids can play soccer.
