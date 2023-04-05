LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I'm not sure you can call them rivals yet, but it could be a thing down the road.
Louisville City FC hosted the expansion club from Lexington. They play in the USL League One, a level down from City but the two met on a rainy Wednesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a season-long competition between various levels of American soccer.
Neither team was able to get much going in the opening half of play. The best chance for either side came when Lou City's Enoch Mushagalusa sent a ball into the box from the left side. Wilson Harris was stumbling back but got a head on it toward the far corner. It was knocked away by Lexington keeper Austin Causey.
Mushagalusa had a good opportunity midway through the second half off a centering ball from Manny Perez but he missed high.
The boys in purple were finally able to convert in the 69th minute. Off a free kick from near the right sideline in front of the Louisville City bench, Paolo Del Piccolo curled a ball into the box with his left foot and Sean Totsch got up to head it home.
That goal stood up as the game-winner, thanks to an extra time clearance by City defender Amadou Dia off a Lexington free kick. Louisville City got back in the win column and advances to round three of the U.S. Open Cup with a 1-0 victory.
They go back into league play when they host Detroit City Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.
