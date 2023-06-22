LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hot start put Louisville City FC up 1-0 early Wednesday night in a friendly against FC Kaiserslautern, but the German club clawed back for a 2-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium.
Enoch Mushagalusa's 14th minute goal excited the crowd of more than 7,000 in a highly-anticipated friendly. FCK plays in 2. Bundesliga, the second-highest level of professional soccer in Germany.
"It was a fantastic evening, I thought, for everybody," Louisville City head coach Danny Cruz said after the match, per a club news release Wednesday night. "Our hope was that it was going to be a solid game for the fans. Hopefully everybody walked out of here thinking two good teams performed well on the night."
FCK forward Terrence Boyd — who's made 14 appearances for the United States Men's National Team — scored in the 27th and 41st minute to round out the scoring Wednesday night.
"I thought it was a tough opponent," Boyd said in a news release Wednesday night. "We didn't know what to expect. I told the guys, there are guys here who can play ball in the U.S. They might not have the biggest names, but they can ball. They showed it, not just from a technical standpoint but the way Danny Cruz is letting his players play from a tactical view, it's comparable to Germany — German football."
It was the first of two international friendlies for Louisville City this summer. Mexico's Atlante FC will travel to Lynn Family Stadium on July 15. To get your tickets, click here.
