LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City midfielder Paolo DelPiccolo scored in the 62nd minute, and that was enough to give the Boys in Purple a win over Group-E-leading Indy Eleven on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
.@AntoineHoppenot ➡️ @pdp03‼️ pic.twitter.com/lZjBK7tD7u— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) August 27, 2020
The 1-0 win brings Lou City within three points of Indy, which sits atop the group standings. The top two teams in Group E advance to the USL Championship playoffs.
Louisville City, now undefeated in August, hits the road for the first time since the USL season restarted in July. Louisville will take on Saint Louis FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at West Community Stadium. Saint Louis FC announced earlier this week the club would cease operations at the end of the 2020 campaign.
