LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans showed out to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night and so did Louisville City FC.
The boys in purple snapped a 3-game losing streak by defeating Indy Eleven, 2-0, in front of 13,248 fans which is the fourth-largest in club history.
What a sight 😍 pic.twitter.com/0CDBPSRB4S— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) July 30, 2023
“You could see the mentality of the group was up to the level that we expect of ourselves,” coach Danny Cruz said. “I asked the group before the game to fight. I asked them that when your backs are against the wall, to make sure we don’t lay over. I think it starts there.”
Elijah Wynder scored first in the 33rd minute on a grounded cross and then in the second half Cameron Lancaster used a header on a corner kick to put LouCity up 2-0.
Oscar Jimenez assisted on both goals. Oliver Semmle's 10th clean sheet tied the USL Championship's rookie record.
I love it when a plan comes together. pic.twitter.com/mllBLQeeJv— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) July 30, 2023
“They have a lot to be proud of with the performance tonight, but we have to build on it now,” Cruz said. “It’s not getting complacent. It’s not getting comfortable. It’s building on it and making sure we have that mentality week in and week out — and we control that.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.