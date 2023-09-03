LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC on Saturday for a second straight win.
LouCity, now in fourth place of the Eastern Conference, headed in a pair of corner kicks for a road win at Weidner Field. It marks the sixth time in the last seven matches LouCity (12-8-7) has come away with points.
"I was really proud of the fight and mentality for sure for 90-plus," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "Late in the first half there, we’re under it. We get to halftime, make some adjustments and then obviously get the third goal."
Carlos Moguel Jr. had two assists and Jorge Gonzalez, Elijah Wynder and Maarten Pouwels each scored for LouCity.
Moguel connected with Gonzalez in the 22nd minute for an early lead. Colorado Springs tied the match in the 41st minute as Romario Wiliams scored on an assist from Juan Tejada.
Gonzalez collected his second career assist with LouCity in the 49th minute when Wynder gave the club the lead for good.
Pouwels scored in the 88th minute on an assist from Brian Ownby. It was Pouwels' first goal while playing for LouCity.
Instant impact from Maarten Pouwels to get his first goal in purple!!!!! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1DfLR7aOGA— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) September 3, 2023
Williams added his second goal of the match in the 90th minute to trim the host's deficit to one.
Colorado Springs then earned a penalty on the ensuing possession, but LouCity blocked a shot in the box and held off two corner kicks for the win.
"I think we fought the whole game," Gonzalez said. "Like Danny says, when we have the right mentality, with our quality, that’s the job. They were a great team. They did really good things. But we fought, and we got the three points. That’s what matters."
LouCity travels to Tampa Bay next Saturday.
"The group’s obviously in good spirits. The confidence is good, and it starts there," Cruz said. "But then it’s making sure that you continue to have the mentality week to week that we’ve had the last two weeks."
