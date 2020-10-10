LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC advanced to the semifinals of the USL Championship Playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Striker Cameron Lancaster gave Lou City an early lead with his sixth goal in as many games in the 18th minute. Corben Bone provided some breathing room late with a goal in the game's 87th minute.
With the playoff win, the Boys in Purple got a little revenge on Pittsburgh, which spoiled the debut of Lynn Family Stadium in July with a 3-1 victory.
"The loss helped up learn a lot from our performance," Lancaster said after Saturday's game. "In a sense you want that loss to come at the beginning of the season so we can learn from it. You saw it out there. We played a lot better than we did the first game of the season."
Lou City will face a familiar foe, St. Louis FC, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Lynn Family Stadium. St. Louis FC defeated Hartford Athletic 1-0 on Saturday. John Hackworth's club holds a 2-1-1 record against St. Louis in 2020 and outscored their upcoming opponent 5-2 in those four regular-season contests.
“I personally thought that Saint Louis was going to beat Hartford. They’re too good of a team," Hackworth said after Lou City's win. "You talk about a team that battles and competes for everything. That’s what they are. They also try and play good soccer. They’re well-coached. They’re organized, and there’s a lot of character."
Check out highlights of Saturday's game below:
1-0 in Lynn Family Stadium's playoff history. Enjoy the highlights.@PassportHealthP | #LOUvPGH pic.twitter.com/JMj8lGfvMF— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) October 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.