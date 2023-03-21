LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC fans have some new food and beverage options to choose from this season.
Lynn Family Stadium hosts LouCity's home opener at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The soccer stadium in Butchertown added new offerings for fans this season.
There is a grab-and-go concession concept behind the Estopinal End, offering fans a variety of drinks and pre-made warm food like hot dogs, nachos and popcorn.
According to a news release, the Fan Zone at the waterfront end of the stadium will open 90 minutes before kickoff with a pregame $2 beer happy hour. All other stadium gates will open 60 minutes before games.
I Love Tacos' food truck will be stationed in the concourse on game days. Papa Murphy's will also be available. Concession stands will also feature Kentucky Proud products like a "Burger of the Month."
The stadium will also have cans of Rivergreen Cocktails available in the bars, along with Mom Water.
To learn more about tickets and gameday promotions, click here.
