LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jeff Brohm won the 2022 Big Ten West Division title in his final season at Purdue.
On Monday night, Brohm learned the week-by-week route that he and his University of Louisville football team must navigate in the Atlantic Coast Conference in his first season with the Cardinals.
And it included one major surprise — the Cards’ season opener at Georgia Tech was bumped forward a day to Sept. 1, a Friday night, when the Cards and Yellow Jackets will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That game will be the Cards' third appearance in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game.
Four other dates were already known — as were the absence of Clemson, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Florida State from the Cards’ schedule for the first time since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.
The ACC has eliminated the Coastal and Atlantic divisions. Louisville now has three teams the Cards will play every season — Virginia, Miami and Georgia Tech.
The Cards' home opener against Murray State will be played on Thursday Sept. 7 -- and Louisville will play three straight home games after an off week Oct. 21.
Notre Dame is the only Louisville opponent ranked in the ESPN Too-Early Top 25 for next season.
Here is the Cards’ 2023 schedule:
Sept. 1 (Friday) at Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 (Thursday) Murray State
Sept. 16 (Saturday) Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Sept. 23 (Saturday) Boston College
Sept. 29 (Friday) at North Carolina State
Oct. 7 (Saturday) Notre Dame
Oct. 14 (Saturday) at Pitt
Oct. 28 (Saturday) Duke
Nov. 4 (Saturday) Virginia Tech
Nov. 9 (Thursday) Virginia
Nov. 18 (Saturday) at Miami
Nov. 25 (Saturday) Kentucky
Dec. 2 (Saturday) ACC title game, Charlotte, N.C.
On Monday, the program also announced the spring game will be played at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on April 21 at 7 p.m.
