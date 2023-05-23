LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After leading his team to a Sweet 16 in his senior year, Jack Edelen will continue his basketball career at the Division I level.
The senior at Louisville Male High School committed to Western Kentucky University last week. As the Bulldogs' starting point guard, Edelen led the team in scoring (17.4 points per game) as Male won the Seventh Region to advance to the state tournament for the third time in four years.
Sorry for the wait … #Committed #GoTops 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Ei4HCpKjHu— Jack Edelen (@JackEdelen) May 15, 2023
Before the opportunity at WKU presented itself, Edelen's top three schools were Georgia Southern, Hanover College and Campbellsville University. Edelen accepted a walk-on position at WKU and Hilltopper head coach Steve Lutz.
"Western came in last minute, I'm glad I waited it out," Edelen said. "He [Lutz] was real honest with me, I'm going to have to come in and work for everything. He told me everything was going to be earned. I was cool with that, with recruiting, a lot of college coaches tell you what you want to hear."
After starting his high school career at Ballard, Edelen transferred to Male for his junior and senior season. He became a 1,000-point scorer and made 150 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
"I think he fits great," Male boys basketball head coach Tim Haworth said. "Jack is going to find a way to get on the court. He can shoot the ball really well. He is a great on-ball defender for full court. His greatest asset is his leadership."
Edelen also carried on a family legacy at Male. His younger brother Cole started alongside of him for the Bulldogs for the 2022-23 season. The brothers played in the state tournament 30 years after their father, Danny Edelen, did for the Bulldogs.
Edelen will report to Bowling Green in June to begin workouts with the team. He said his goal is to compete at WKU.
"It's definitely a bigger level, higher stakes, the competition is better," Edelen said. "It's what I asked for. You're starting at the bottom of the food chain, I'm just trying to prove myself."
