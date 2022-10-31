LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after the gaps in the University of Louisville men’s basketball team backcourt were exposed in an exhibition game defeat to Lenoir-Rhyne, the Cards moved to fix that problem — for the 2023-24 season.
T.J. Robinson, a junior guard from Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, orally committed to Louisville on Monday, picking the Cards over Louisiana State, Georgetown, Kansas State, Temple and at least five other Division I programs.
According to the 247Sports composite recruiting index, Robinson is ranked the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2024 class.
Louisville has landed a commitment from TJ Robinson, a class of 2024 three-star point guard.“I believe in Coach Payne.”More here: https://t.co/Cd00QsMbho pic.twitter.com/ctNSAO9DCy— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 31, 2022
A left-hander, Robinson started his prep career in New Jersey at Patterson Teaneck High, averaging 17.1 points as a freshman. He is listed as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds.
Robinson reportedly impressed the U of L coaching staff during several Nike EYBL events last spring and visited for the Louisville Live event at Slugger Field on Oct. 21.
In a 2021 interview with Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com, Robinson said that he has tried to pattern his play in the style of New York/New Jersey point guards.
"I feel like I bring a tenacity to the floor," Robinson told Shaw. "I can defend, score, rebound, set up my teammates, pretty much anything.
"I try to be able to do anything needed of me on the floor. Some people say I play like Kenny Anderson or Brandon Jennings (left-handed point guards from New York who made the NBA)."
Robinson is the Cards' first commit in the 2024 class. Payne has two players pledged to join his program next season: forwards Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr.
Glenn, a three-year star at Male High School in Louisville, will play his senior season at La Lumiere High, a prep school in LaPorte, Indiana. Williams plays for Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.