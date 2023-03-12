UL ACC TOURNAMENT-28.jpg

Louisville coach Kenny Payne during an ACC Tournament loss to Boston College in Greensboro, N.C.

 ERIC CRAWFORD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has landed his first 5-star recruit.

Dennis Evans has committed to Louisville, according to multiple recruiting outlets. Evans is a 7-foot-1-inch center who originally signed with Minnesota before committing to the Cardinals.

Rivals lists Evans as a 5-star, the No. 2 center and No. 11 overall player while 247Sports has him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class.

Evans visited Louisville on Saturday before committing on Sunday.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags