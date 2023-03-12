LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has landed his first 5-star recruit.
Dennis Evans has committed to Louisville, according to multiple recruiting outlets. Evans is a 7-foot-1-inch center who originally signed with Minnesota before committing to the Cardinals.
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center in the class of 2023 and former Minnesota signee, has announced his commitment to Louisville.Story: https://t.co/OXslkSJqZ8 pic.twitter.com/UXm9GNro0V— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 12, 2023
Rivals lists Evans as a 5-star, the No. 2 center and No. 11 overall player while 247Sports has him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class.
Evans visited Louisville on Saturday before committing on Sunday.
This story may be updated.
