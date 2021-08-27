WARNING: The audio file embedded in the story below contains graphic language.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has suspended head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games without pay to start the 2021-22 season, the university announced Friday.
Sources close to the investigation said there had been high-level discussions among university leaders over whether to sanction Mack for certain elements of his role in the Dino Gaudio extortion matter or the alleged NCAA violations within the program.
The university's internal investigation and handling of alleged NCAA violations within Mack's program is being spearheaded outside of the athletic department, a source told WDRB News.
A release from the school on Friday said that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by Gaudio, he also failed to follow university guidelines in handling the matter. It also said these sanctions are unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process.
Below is a recording of the meeting between Mack and Gaudio. Some of it was redacted by the university to omit all identifying information of UofL students, prospective student athletes, and Gaudio’s birthdate:
“As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions,” U of L Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement. “While we have made great strides over the last four years in changing the culture in our Department of Athletics, we cannot afford to have any setbacks, no matter how big or small, in our pursuits. I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions. We all have confidence in him moving forward. I am grateful for the partnership and support of President Bendapudi in this matter.”
The suspension will run from Nov. 8-27 and covers six non-conference games, including two games in the Bahamas. During the suspension, Mack is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes. As the suspension is without pay, Mack will forfeit approximately $221,000 in compensation, just shy of the automatic $250,000 raise he received after last season.
“Our university is on a positive trajectory in so many areas and athletics is a critical component to our mission and to our engagement,” President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “While Chris has done so many positive things during a challenging time for our men’s basketball program, he is held to the same standards as other U of L employees, and we believe that this suspension is commensurate with his actions—whether intentional or not.”
Sources tell WDRB that Bendapudi also considered releasing the audio that Mack surreptitiously recorded of a contentious meeting with Gaudio on May 17, which was the basis for the extortion charge and conviction of the longtime assistant. Only portions of that audio, in transcript form, have been available publicly through a sentencing memorandum filed by Gaudio's attorney in his federal extortion case. Gaudio pleaded guilty to the charge in June and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court.
Sources told WDRB that numerous disciplinary avenues had debated for the head coach.
The NCAA and university investigators have been looking into allegations Gaudio made after being informed that his contract would not be renewed last May. Among those were that Mack had used graduate assistants in an impermissible way in practice, and that he had authorized the production of individualized 30-for-30 style videos to help recruit players to the program.
The results of those allegations have not yet been announced. An open records request for an NCAA Notice of Allegations has not been filled, presumably because there has yet to be a Notice of Allegations received.
“I regret that any of my unintentional actions or failures to follow university guidelines have brought unnecessary attention to our outstanding athletics programs and University,” Mack said in a statement. “I understand that I could have handled matters differently and therefore I accept this suspension. While it will kill me to be away from our basketball family in November, I will do everything possible to set them up for success before and after my time away, and I am fully confident that our coaches, staff and student-athletes will rise to the occasion.”
