LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville women’s basketball coach continues to remake his backcourt in the wake of some graduation losses. After adding a top-level transfer from Cal in Jayda Curry, on Saturday he announced the addition of veteran Florida starter Nina Rickards.
The 5-9 native of Queens, N.Y., was a four-year starter for the Gators and reached the program’s 1,000-point club in a senior year when she averaged a team-best 12.1 points while dishing out 66 assists and collecting 49 steals.
She started 103 of her 120 college games at Florida and comes to Louisville as a graduate transfer. She rebounds well from the guard position and is more of a mid-range scorer than a 3-point threat. A career 32 percent shooter form beyond the arc, she did shoot 41 percent from three in SEC play as a freshman.
No doubt what Walz likes best, however, is her length and ability to apply defensive pressure.
“We are excited to announce the signing of Nina Rickards, an explosive guard, who was a four-year starter and has Power-5 SEC experience behind her," Walz said. "She is a durable guard that played in all but two games of her four-year career. Nina is well equipped to compete as she has performed at the highest level in high school and college. Nina has an uncanny ability to create off the bounce and utilizes her athleticism to get to her sweet spot in the mid-range. She is also an elite defender on the perimeter and will provide toughness and tenacity in an up-tempo game. Cardinal Nation you will love her energy and passion."
In her final game as a Gator, she had 19 points and 5 rebounds in an SEC Tournament loss to Kentucky. In 5 games against the Wildcats over the past 3 seasons, she scored 18 points or better three times. She also had 16 points and a pair of rebounds in a loss to South Carolina last season.
