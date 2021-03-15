LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to college basketball in these parts, 2021 is the Year of the Woman. While the men's teams at Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are sitting home, three nationally-ranked programs from those schools learned their destinations during Monday night’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
The top seed of the group is the University of Louisville, which is the No. 2 seed in the Alamo Region, set to face Marist in the first round next Monday at 8 p.m. All of the women’s tournament games will be played in San Antonio, Texas.
Both Kentucky and Indiana received No. 4 seeds.
The Wildcats will face No. 13 seed Idaho State (22-3) and with a victory could match up with No. 5 seed Iowa. Top-seed Connecticut is waiting on the other side of the bracket.
Indiana is the No. 4 seed in the Mercado Region, and will face No. 13 seed VCU. The winner will get the winner of the 5-12 matchup between Gonzaga and Belmont.
