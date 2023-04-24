LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The University of Louisville women’s basketball team will represent the United States in a four-game international tournament in Canada this summer.
The program announced Monday that it accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Global Jam Tournament to be played in Toronto from July 12-16. The Cardinals will participate against three other national teams, from Canada, Puerto Rico and Africa. VCU was the U.S. representative a year ago and won the tournament. U of L's Merissah Russell played in the event for the Canadian team.
The event will provide head coach Jeff Walz a chance to gain experience for a club that will feature a number of new additions from the transfer portal.
"Very excited to play in the GLOBL JAM Tournament in Toronto," Walz said. "It is a great opportunity for our team to gain valuable experience this summer and face some challenging national team squads."
The Cardinals will begin the round-robin portion of the tournament on Wednesday, July 12 against Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre. Their next matchup will be against Team Canada, on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET. After a day off, their final round-robin game will be against Team Africa on July 15 at 11 a.m. ET.
The Bronze Medal matchup up will be July 16 at 11 a.m. ET, with the Gold Medal match at 5 p.m. ET. Broadcast information for the tournament will be released at a later date. For fans looking to make the trip to Toronto, tickets can be purchased at the link here.
