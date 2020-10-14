LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium has barely shed that new-stadium smell and hasn't yet been allowed to welcome its first sellout crowd, but the new facility will get a chance to add to its soccer history quickly when it plays host to the 2023 NCAA men's College Cup.
The semifinal and final rounds of the NCAA Tournament will come to the facility, the result of an open bidding process that also will bring an NCAA men's basketball regional to the KFC Yum! Center that same year and the women's volleyball national championship in 2024.
The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.
Home to Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC, Lynn Family Stadium opened in the Butchertown neighborhood in July with a capacity of 15,304.
