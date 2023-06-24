LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WDRB) -- In need of a breakthrough to snap a four-match winless streak for Louisville City FC across all competitions, Brian Ownby found Enoch Matiti Mushagalusa for the difference-making goal.
The veteran winger subbed in Saturday night vs. Las Vegas Lights FC in the 68th minute, taking a pass from Niall McCabe and finding Mushagalusa for the game-winning goal in the 77th minute to give LouCity its first victory since May 27.
The delivery from Ownby 🔥The finish from Enoch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ECSC21tinI— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) June 25, 2023
"The space opened up in the second half, that happens here in the summer," Ownby said. "It's expansive and that's when we need to capitalize. So, coming into the game, I knew that was going to be my opportunity and thankfully, I took it."
"Whenever he's going in, I know I have to be in the box," Mushagalusa said. "And that's something we practice over and over."
Ownby, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, knows the speed he's displayed throughout his career can always be dangerous. As Louisville controlled possession and outshot Las Vegas 9-2 inside the box, his turbo boost did just that when the home team needed a final spark to take the lead.
"I was just hoping the guys out there would put in a tough shift and wear them out so I could come in, use my speed and trust the hamstring," Ownby said. "So, they did that for me."
It was the first home victory for Louisville since May 24. Despite averaging almost 11,000 fans per game, the club entered Saturday night's match with a record of 3-3-0 at Lynn Family Stadium this season.
"When you look at the atmosphere, you look at when the goal goes in, the stadium kind of erupts," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "You can feel it. And I was really proud of the group. Getting three points here at home, we needed it."
Nothing quite like a win at home 💜 pic.twitter.com/qIu8GBVR4z— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) June 25, 2023
While LouCity recorded its eighth shutout across all competitions, Cruz still thinks his group also needs to finish chances better. Just three of Louisville's 12 shots vs. Las Vegas were on target.
"I think they do need a confidence boost," Cruz said. "I think you can see in front of goal, at times, we're lacking confidence. And that's the reality. But we're getting the ball in dangerous areas. We need to finish our chances. It's my job to make sure we continue to work on it.
"And I'm confident that we will continue to improve. We have the quality, there's no question about that. We've just got to be a little bit better."
LouCity will next visit the top team in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference on July 1, a rival it knows well in Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Pittsburgh leads the conference with 30 points while Louisville sits with 25, good for fifth place.
