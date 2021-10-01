LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball program received official word Friday that its ongoing issues with NCAA rules violations has expanded to the current coaching staff with a pair of likely Level II violations.
As alleged by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio after he was fired by head coach Chris Mack in March, the NCAA expanded its examination of the Cardinals' program to two new charges:
- Impermissible participation in practice by graduate assistant coaches and student mangers from 2018-2021.
- Impermissible production and showing of recruiting videos to prospective men’s basketball recruits.
Mack was also named in the amended notice of allegations because he “did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance due to his personal involvement in the violations and/or the impermissible conduct being done at his direction.”
Mack's coaching contract with the school includes language that says U of L can discipline or terminate the head coach with cause for Level I or II violations.
The NCAA report said the first two alleged violations were a “significant breach of conduct (Level II).”
The school announced that the latest issues would be added to the school’s current case with the NCAA from its recruitment of Brian Bowen, a 5five-star recruit who never played for the program. That matter led to the dismissal of former head coach Rick Pitino as well as assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair in 2017.
Louisville responded to those issues and is awaiting a decision on the case from the NCAA Independent Resolution Panel.
Mack fired Gaudio and assistant coach Luke Murray several days after the Cards went 13-7 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. Gaudio responded angrily to his dismissal and told Mack that he wanted to be paid for 17 more months or he would advise media members of NCAA rules the program had broken.
Gaudio said graduate assistants, managers and non-coaching staff members participated in impermissible on-court activities (like five-on-five scrimmages) with team members. The NCAA said the IRP could conclude that allegation was a "significant breach of conduct (Level II)."
The NCAA made a similar determination on the alleged second violation, that U of L produced personalized recruiting videos and pamphlets for prospective players.
The NCAA said that "Chris Mack, the current head men's basketball coach, is presumed responsible for the violations detailed in those violations and did not rebut the presumption of responsibility."
In August, U of L announced that Mack was suspended for the first six games of the 2021-22 season and would forfeit $221,000 in salary. Gaudio was sentenced to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine in federal court for attempting to extort Mack and the program with the violations.
Louisville has started practice for the 2021-22 season and will play its season opener against Southern University on Nov. 9 at the KFC Yum! Center.
The amended notice of allegations also includes background on all of the program’s NCAA problems, including 1957, 1996, 1998 and 2017.
The program could face another NCAA probation as well as an NCAA Tournament ban because of the program's recent history of rules violations.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Former Louisville assistant coach Dino Gaudio sentenced to 1 year probation, $10,000 fine
- Dino Gaudio says he confronted Louisville head coach Chris Mack about alleged NCAA violations a year before his firing
- Former U of L assistant basketball coach pleads guilty in federal extortion case
- Former U of L assistant basketball coach charged in federal extortion scheme
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.