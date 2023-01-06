LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many of the country's top fencers are in Louisville this weekend for the North American Cup, one of seven events throughout the season for USA fencing.
"This is out largest event of the season to date," said Bryan Wendell, director of communications for USA Fencing. "Twenty-two-hundred fencers is a huge number, and it's bringing fencers from all over the country and all over the world, really."
That number includes 13 Olympians, current and former, and who knows how many future. The competitors range from age 11 all the way up to age 85.
The Weber family from Denver hits both ends of the age spectrum.
Dick Weber fenced in college at the University of Wisconsin in the early-to-mid 1960s. He mostly gave it up until about five years ago when his granddaughter Nora showed an interest.
He turns 80 in November and said it's like riding a bike to a degree.
"The biggest problem is as you get older, the other fencers seem to get faster," Dick Weber said with a laugh.
Nora is now a freshman at Cornell University and is also competing this weekend. It's been a really neat experience for both grandfather and granddaughter.
"Yeah, it's super cool," Nora Weber said. "When we first started, it was weekends, Saturday morning, a couple hours every week, and it was just us."
"I really had no idea it would work out like this," Dick Weber said. "I attribute that to my granddaughter, who is really cool."
"It's the first time we've had it like this, because, usually, our events are at different times," Nora Weber said. "It's been really cool seeing him and to see him get excited about winning. Usually, it's super stressful for me to be here competing. So it's nice to take a step back and see him enjoy it and really experience the community more."
The event is free and open to the public. Competition started Friday and continues through Monday at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
