LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Only two of the six players in Chris Mack’s first University of Louisville recruiting class will return next season after the announcement Wednesday morning that forward Quinn Slazinski has put his name in the transfer portal.
Listed at 6 feet, 8 inches, Slazinski started eight of 20 games for the Cards last season, averaging 6.2 point and 3.6 rebounds. He made only 11 of 47 three-point field goal attempts.
"The city of Louisville has shown this kid from Houston so much love ever since I committed," Slazinski said in a press release by U of L basketball. "I have appreciated everything and will take a piece of the Ville with me as I continue my college basketball career. I have decided it’s best for my career to enter the transfer portal."
His departure follows the transfer decisions by fellow sophomores Josh Nickelberry, a guard, and center Aidan Igiehon. Nickelberry transferred to LaSalle in Philadelphia while Igiehon picked Grand Canyon in Phoenix. Guard David Johnson hired an agent and made himself eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft.
That leaves 2 players — forward Samuell Williamson and frontcourt player Jae’Lynn Withers — from the Cards’ 2019 recruiting class, which was ranked 12th nationally by 247Sports.
The Cards also lost leading scorer Carlik Jones, who will pursue a career in professional basketball, and wing Charles Minlend, who also transferred. Two recruits -- Bobby Pettiford and Eric van der Heigden -- de-committed in March.
Without Slazinski, the Cards will return 6 players from last season — Williamson, Withers, Malik Williams, Dre Davis, JJ Traynor and Gabe Wiznitzer.
Six newcomers will join the team: freshmen Roosevelt Wheeler and Michael James; junior college transfer El Ellis and transfers Matt Cross (Miami); Noah Locke (Florida) and Jarrod West (Marshall).
With 12 players, the Cards can add one scholarship player to the roster.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.