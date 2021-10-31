LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC ended its inaugural season with a 1-1 draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.
The club finishes the year with 22 points, a record for a league expansion team previously set by the Orlando Pride in 2016 with 19 points.
"It's a great way to end the season," Mario Sanchez, Racing Louisville's interim head coach, said. "We got better every game, and I think we were starting to see what the team's capable of."
After the teams competed for a 1-1 draw on Thursday at Lynn Family Stadium, Racing Louisville (5-12-7) scored midway through the second half for an equalizer. Gotham (9-5-10) controlled 63.2% of possession, but managed just two shots on target.
Carli Lloyd, playing the final regular season match in her NWSL career, scored in the 53rd minute for the match's first goal for Gotham.
The visitors answered in the 69th minute after a handball in the box following a cross by Savannah McCaskill.
Calm. Cool. Collected. @cecekizer_. pic.twitter.com/etiaeR3DzU— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) October 31, 2021
Cece Kizer knocked in a kick from the mark following the foul to tie the match. It was Kizer's seventh goal across all competitions.
"I like taking penalties," Kizer said. "I like that pressure and told some of the girls in the locker room I kind of smiled before I took it. I was confident going up there."
Racing Louisville FC was previously eliminated from postseason, but the NWSL Championship will be hosted at Lynn Family Stadium on Nov. 20.
