LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC played to a 0-0 tie on Sunday in Montclair, New Jersey.
Louisville produced its first clean sheet in club history behind four saves from goalkeeper Michelle Betos but is still looking for its first victory. With Sunday's tie, the club ended the Challenge Cup preseason tournament with a 0-2-2 record. The matches will not count toward the regular-season standings.
Racing had just two shots on target during the match, one from Yuki Nagasato and the other from Emina Ekic.
"I don’t think we executed anywhere near what we were looking for in terms of possession or defensively,” coach Christy Holly said after the game. "So that was quite frustrating. We got into halftime and had really good conversations — really productive conversations. It was great to see the girls then apply that in the second half and have some success come from it.
"I think the big thing is understanding that we’re going to have bad days where we genuinely don’t play well and getting out of here with a point is good."
Racing will begin the regular season at 5 p.m. May 15 against Kansas City at Lynn Family Stadium.
