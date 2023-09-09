Racing Louisville FC falls short in Challenge Cup final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville's bid for a first NWSL trophy ended in a 2-0 defeat to the North Carolina Courage on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.
Racing was trying to beat a third team for the first time in the space of eight days. They beat Portland 2-1 last Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in a regular season match, then advanced to the Challenge Cup final with a 1-0 semifinal win at OL Reign in Seattle Wednesday.
But they remained winless all-time against North Carolina, likely a bit worn down from some travel issues and a two-hour weather delay during Saturday's match.
Kerolin gave the Courage a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, scoring on a tight angle near post. Manaka Matsukubo added a second goal on a one-time volley in the 54th minute.
Racing had some chances to get on the board, notably Nadia Nadim's header off the crossbar in the 57th minute and a blast from Ary Borges twenty minutes later on which Carolina keeper Casey Murphy made a diving save.
Katie Lund was busy and made a Challenge Cup final record nine saves on the day.
Racing Louisville now turns its focus back regular season play. They sit just two points out of sixth place and a playoff spot with four matches left. They host Houston at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.