LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first win for Racing Louisville FC interim coach Mario Sanchez allowed the team to play spoiler. Racing Louisville defeated the Orlando Pride 3-1 behind a pair of goals in the second period.
This was the first win for Racing (5-12-5) since claiming The Women's Cup back on Aug. 21. The loss also knocked the Orlando Pride out of playoff contention.
Ebony Salmon scored the first goal after Yuki Nagasato came up with a steal and pass to Salmon. Salmon then flicked a pass to Katie McClure who scored her first professional goal to give Racing a 2-1 lead.
Nagasato scored the third goal for Racing on the evening after Salmon picked up another assist.
The victory ensured that it would end its season with more points earned than the two prior NWSL expansion teams before it.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.