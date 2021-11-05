LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Racing Louisville standout defender Emily Fox is one of three finalists for the National Women's Soccer League Rookie of the Year award.
Fox was the No. 1 overall pick in the NWSL Draft for Racing in January and lived up to that billing in her first season in lavender. In addition to being a top defender in the league, she became more active driving the ball up the field as the season went on.
The three finalists – which also include the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman and Kansas City’s Victoria Pickett – were selected in a vote of league players, owners, general managers, coaches and members of the NWSL Media Association.
The remaining 10% of the final outcome will be determined by a fan vote. Fans may cast a ballot through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday by clicking here. The league's Rookie of the Year will be announced in the days leading up to the Nov. 20 NWSL Championship at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium.
Fox appeared in all but one game for Racing this season, and last month was called up to the U.S. Women's National Team, for whom she earned her fifth and sixth caps in friendlies against Korea Republic.
For Racing, Fox rotated between left and right back for most of the season, with a move into midfield late in the season.
While the contributions of defenders are sometimes difficult to quantify statistically, the soccer analytics website StatsBomb shows that Fox led the NWSL this season with 115 interceptions, 32 more than any player in the league. She also ranked sixth in carries — moving with the ball five yards or more — at 924 and 10th in fouls won at 29.
Fox came to Racing after a standout career at the University of North Carolina.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.