LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC forward Thembi Kgatlana continued her heroics Wednesday morning to make more World Cup history for South Africa.
Kgatlana scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time in South Africa's 3-2 victory over Italy to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history. It is also the first-ever World Cup victory for South Africa.
IT JUST HAD TO BE @RacingLouFC's THEMBI KGATLANA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Kwu3FU26u6— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023
The 27-year-old also tallied an assist in the win, continuing an impressive showing on the biggest global stage. She has two goals and two assists in the tournament, just four years after scoring South Africa's first World Cup goal ever in 2019.
Banyana Banyana 🇿🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/ABowGHZBT0— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023
South Africa will play the Netherlands next in the Round of 16 at 10 p.m. Saturday. You can watch the match on WDRB.
"South Africa, we did this one for you!" 🇿🇦🫵Onto the knockout stages for @Banyana_Banyana! 🙌#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 2, 2023
With six players representing six different countries at this World Cup, Racing Louisville FC players have now scored eight total goals in the tournament. That is the most of any club in the world.
What a game for @Kgatlanathe1st to put South Africa through to the knockout stage of the World Cup!We are proud Thembi plays in Louisville! @RacingLouFC is now up to 8 goals this World Cup. #RacingLou https://t.co/Fwep65UGRt— Ryan Dell (@ryandell) August 2, 2023
