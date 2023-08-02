WWCup South Africa Italy Soccer

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana, center, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC forward Thembi Kgatlana continued her heroics Wednesday morning to make more World Cup history for South Africa.

Kgatlana scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time in South Africa's 3-2 victory over Italy to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history. It is also the first-ever World Cup victory for South Africa.

The 27-year-old also tallied an assist in the win, continuing an impressive showing on the biggest global stage. She has two goals and two assists in the tournament, just four years after scoring South Africa's first World Cup goal ever in 2019.

South Africa will play the Netherlands next in the Round of 16 at 10 p.m. Saturday. You can watch the match on WDRB.

With six players representing six different countries at this World Cup, Racing Louisville FC players have now scored eight total goals in the tournament. That is the most of any club in the world.

